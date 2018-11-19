Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marriott Stuck With Waterslide Suit, But Liberty Escapes

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Marriott may have been negligent when lifeguards at a Palm Springs, California-area resort let a little girl crash into another patron on a waterslide, a federal judge said in a ruling that mostly dismissed the rest of the case against the hotel giant and a Liberty Mutual unit.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson kept alive Dan Liu's claims that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. could theoretically be held liable in her daughter's waterslide collision as the operator of the slide and that it may have been negligent in the incident, according to his order, which also let Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.,...

Subscribers Only

Subscribers Only

California Central

Subscribers Only

November 19, 2018

