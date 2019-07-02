Chatting With The CCO: Kraft Heinz's Jennifer Hogan

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- In her first year at Kraft Heinz, chief compliance officer Jennifer Hogan has strengthened her line of communication with the board of directors and augmented written procedures amid at least one government investigation at the conglomerate known for its ketchup and cheesy macaroni. As the head of a compliance department with just nine people globally, Hogan told Law360 in a recent interview that she puts a lot of care into choosing consultants. “We treat the company’s money like our own,” Hogan said. “I really want to make sure that what we’re providing is of value as much as possible and we’re...

