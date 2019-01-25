Trump Admin. Drops Citizenship Question From 2020 Census

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told attorneys Tuesday it has dropped its proposed citizenship question from the 2020 census, days after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the question and instructed the government to rectify discrepancies in its explanation for including it. The U.S. Department of Justice informed counsel for plaintiffs challenging the citizenship question that the government was going to begin printing the census questionnaire without the question. The decision came less than a week after Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court on June 27 that the Commerce Department needs to explain why the government wants to add the citizenship question...

