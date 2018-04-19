Law Firm Says Malpractice Claims Over Union Deal Too Late

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A law firm and its now-retired managing partner urged a Louisiana federal court to toss a former client's legal malpractice suit alleging they recommended the inclusion of provision in a union contract that led to the client being sued for violating a federal labor law. Carver Darden Koretzky Tessier Finn Blossman & Areaux LLC and Harold Koretzky, who retired last year, argued Tuesday in a motion to dismiss that Army contractor VSE Corp.'s malpractice claims are time-barred under Louisiana's one-year statute of limitations. The firm and Koretzky noted that while VSE was hit with the suit in April 2018, the contractor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS