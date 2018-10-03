MLB Cries Foul On Umpire’s 'Union Privilege' Objection

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The latest volley in an ongoing fight over union communications, Major League Baseball has urged a New York federal court to force an umpire suing the league over alleged race bias to turn over his correspondence with the umpires’ union, saying federal law doesn’t recognize the so-called “union relations privilege” outside of a disciplinary hearing. In a memorandum filed Tuesday, the league told the court to deny Angel Hernandez’s objection to a ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein compelling Hernandez to turn over the documents. In late June, Hernandez sought to have the ruling overturned, arguing the so-called “union relations privilege”...

