Uber Seeks Sanctions Against Argentine Atty, His Counsel

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Uber has urged a California federal court to sanction an Argentine attorney and his legal counsel for filing an amended complaint in the district when it obviously does not belong there, as his dispute actually involves two Dutch units of the ride-hailing company. The Northern District of California should sanction Michael R. Rattagan and his attorneys with McDonald Hopkins LLC and Shartsis Friese LLP because after Uber Technologies Inc. notified them that his initial April complaint was improper — his dispute is actually with Uber International BV and Uber International Holding BV — Rattagan filed an amended complaint in May that...

