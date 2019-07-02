Ford Owner Says Automaker Overstating Fuel Efficiency

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co., already embroiled in a federal criminal investigation over its emissions certification process, is facing a new civil class action filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court alleging that the automaker erroneously overinflated its vehicles' miles-per-gallon fuel economy ratings to consumers since 2017. "Ford knows that consumers are concerned with rising fuel prices, and Ford markets its inflated fuel economy claims to attempt to entice consumers to acquire Ford vehicles over its competitors," the nationwide lawsuit filed by New Jersey resident Mark Napier alleges. Napier's suit alleges that the "fraudulent scheme" induced him and others to purchase Ford vehicles...

