Just For Men Buyers Say Dye Burned, Discolored Their Faces

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A group of men are suing the makers of Just For Men hair dye in New York federal court, claiming that beard and mustache dyes have permanently discolored their faces. In a proposed class action filed Tuesday and led by Ray Du Boc Ali of Louisiana, the men are suing Combe Inc. for more than $5 million, saying the Just For Men products contain p-phenylenediamine, or PPD, a "coal tar dye" that is known to be an irritant. Du Boc Ali and the other named plaintiffs say they experienced rashes and burns on their faces after using the product and that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS