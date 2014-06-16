Advisory Firm Beats Investors' Excessive Fee Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing Davis Selected Advisers LP of charging excessive fees in one of its funds have failed to prove that the firm breached its fiduciary duties under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a New York federal judge ruled in a decision unsealed Tuesday. In granting the firm's motion for summary judgment and dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 decision in Jones v. Harris Associates LP, which held that to hold an investment adviser liable under the ICA, the fee must be "so disproportionately large that it bears no reasonable relationship...

