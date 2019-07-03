Comcast Scores Again In Fight Over Carrying Soccer Games

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Comcast was just doing business, not being discriminatory, when it dropped a sports network after the two failed to reach terms that would allow the cable giant to stream European soccer games for the network, the Federal Communications Commission has decided. BeIN Sports LLC failed to prove that Comcast Cable Communications LLC was motivated by a desire to favor its own affiliates rather than by legitimate business reasons when it allowed its deal with the sports network to lapse, the agency said in a ruling Tuesday. "Comcast has demonstrated that its differential treatment of beIN arises from non-discriminatory, legitimate business reasons...

