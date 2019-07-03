UK Watchdog's New Plan Keeps Pressure On Digital Platforms

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- U.K. competition enforcers on Wednesday launched a new digital markets strategy that includes a study of online platforms and digital advertising, as well as plans to implement some of the recommendations made this year by an independent expert panel. A key piece of the Competition and Markets Authority's strategy will be to examine online platforms that are funded through digital advertising, like Facebook Inc. and Google Inc., to better understand their sources of market power, their use of personal data and the competitive landscape of the industry. CMA Chairman Andrew Tyrie said the study will inform efforts to better empower the...

