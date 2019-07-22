Top Gov't Contracts Policies Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An increased focus on cybersecurity, major changes to important General Services Administration programs, new False Claims Act guidance and the always-important National Defense Authorization Act are just some of the important policy developments for government contractors so far this year. Here are some of the key policy changes for government contractors that have come in the first half of 2019, alongside other changes set to come in the second half of the year. The DOJ Provides Guidance on Cooperation in FCA Cases In May, the U.S. Department of Justice rolled out its much-anticipated guidance on cooperation by entities facing False Claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS