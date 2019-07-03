Boeing Vows To Give $100M To Kin Of 737 Max Crash Victims

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Boeing has set up a $100 million fund for families and communities affected by the two fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes that killed a total 346 people, prompted an unprecedented global grounding of the company’s 737 Max 8 jets and spurred still-growing litigation. The Boeing Co. said Wednesday that the $100 million, which will be doled out over several years, will pay for education and hardship and living expenses for victims' families, as well as economic development and other local programs in the communities impacted by both crashes. Boeing’s 737 Max 8 aircraft were involved in both the March...

