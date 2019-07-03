Okla. Opioid Case 'Should End Here And Now,' J&J Says

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson is savaging Oklahoma's performance during a first-of-its-kind trial blaming the pharmaceutical giant for the opioid crisis, arguing that the state's case is breathtakingly weak and should be shut down. In a 124-page motion on Wednesday, J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit asserted that Oklahoma clearly failed during five weeks of testimony to show that the companies caused an addiction epidemic. According to the motion, Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman should find in the companies' favor on the state's public nuisance claim — its sole theory of liability — and thereby reject the state's effort to extract $17 billion over...

