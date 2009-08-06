PNC Bank Owes $102M In Decade-Old Funeral Scam Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Wednesday ordered PNC Bank NA to pay $102 million for its predecessor's role in an alleged $600 million Ponzi-like scheme involving prepaid funeral contracts, after the Eighth Circuit knocked out a previous $289 million award in the decade-old case. U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber found that Allegiant Bank, which was succeeded by PNC, repeatedly violated its duties as trustee for National Prearranged Services Inc. by systematically failing to keep control over, protect, and maintain records related to the trust assets that were placed in its care. The bank has fought to free itself from liabilities...

