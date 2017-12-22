9th Circ. Says Bikini-Clad Baristas Must Cover Up

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit gave a green light Wednesday to a Washington city dress code rule requiring bikini-clad baristas to wear more than pasties and g-strings when serving customers, saying that attire doesn't square with the women's claim that it bolsters female empowerment. A three-member panel ruled in a published opinion that a lower court improperly enjoined enforcement of the city of Everett's dress code ordinance, which required Jovanna Edge and her employees of drive-through beverage stand Hillbilly Hotties to adhere to an ordinance that requires them to meet minimum standards for which body parts can be exposed. The ordinance, which also...

