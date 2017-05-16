EB-5 Funds Not Risked Enough For Green Card, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- An Iranian investor who sunk $500,000 into an Illinois assisted living facility won’t be eligible for a full-fledged green card under the immigrant investor program, a Seventh Circuit panel has held. In a Wednesday decision, a trio of judges backed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s decision to deny the unidentified investor’s petition to become a legal permanent resident, holding that it was reasonable for the agency to question whether his investment met the criteria under the EB-5 visa program. The investor, referred to as John Doe, had not sufficiently addressed USCIS’ concern about whether his investment in the assisted living facility...

