Timeshare Exit Atty Looks To Ax Wyndham False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- An attorney asked a Florida federal court Monday to dismiss a Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. suit accusing him and others of operating a bogus timeshare exit scheme that persuades owners to default on their financial obligations, saying he legitimately represents consumers' interests. Wyndham wrongly states that attorney Harold O. Miller and website owner John E. Mortimer violated the Lanham Act by competing against the timeshare company with false commercial ads claiming consumers could use their legal services to stop paying their contracts, according to the defendants' motion to dismiss the suit. Miller countered that he and Mortimer can't be considered Wyndham's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS