BMW Lessor Seeks Trial Redo After 22-Minute Verdict

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- EJH Group Inc. urged a California federal judge Friday to toss a jury verdict clearing BMW of warranty breach claims over alleged defects in a leased vehicle, saying it deserves a new trial because the evidence was clearly against BMW and the jury's extremely brief deliberations showed juror bias. In a motion for a new trial, EJH said that BMW of North America LLC presented conflicting evidence at trial of the car's faulty electronic dashboard that would repeatedly shut off and other evidence proving it violated its warranties, but the jury's 22 minutes of deliberation showed it did not deliberate in...

