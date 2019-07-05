BMW Hit With Class Claims Over Motorcycle Gear Displays

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- BMW of North America LLC was slammed with a proposed class action Friday alleging the company placed its customers in harm's way by selling motorcycles with defective gear indicators that heightened the risk of accidents and posed other safety issues. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, customer Daniel Casey says the gear indicators intermittently displayed the wrong gear or didn't display any gear at all and have been the subject of "numerous" customer complaints. The faulty gears came with F, K, G, R, HP2 and S series BMW motorcycles manufactured between 2003 and this year, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS