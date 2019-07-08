Financier Jeffrey Epstein Denies Sex Trafficking Charges

Law360, New York (July 8, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT) -- Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty to renewed criminal sex-trafficking charges Monday, after the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office accused him of exploiting dozens of girls in New York and Florida more than a decade ago. An indictment charges Epstein, 66, with counts of conspiracy and sex trafficking and says his lawbreaking occurred between 2002 and 2005. Esptein "enticed and recruited" minor girls, as young as 14 years of age, to engage in sex acts with him at residences in Manhattan and Palm Beach in exchange for cash, the charging document says. Wearing blue prison garb, Epstein pleaded...

