Trump Talks Green Amid Deregulatory Push

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday touted his commitment to improving the nation's environment in an apparent attempt to push back against criticism that environmental stewardship is taking a back seat to deregulation, reduced enforcement and increased fossil fuel production during his presidency. Trump framed many of his initiatives as good for the environment and business at the same time and said he is devoted to ensuring the country has clean air and water. Yet that goal frequently has been muted by the administration's relentless push to reduce regulations on polluting industries and refusals to make strong statements on climate change....

