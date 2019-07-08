Ford Fuel Tank Defect Suit Is A Non-Starter, 3rd Circ. Finds

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit decided in a precedential opinion Monday not to revive a proposed class action claiming Ford Motor Co. deliberately hid a defect in its diesel fuel tanks, finding the district court was right to retain jurisdiction on the case even after it denied class certification. The three-judge panel affirmed a decision in Ford’s favor in a District of New Jersey suit by Galo Coba, saying that in accordance with every other circuit court to rule on the issue, a denial of class certification isn't grounds for moving the case to a different court. District courts have "original jurisdiction" for...

