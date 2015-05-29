Ex-Atty, Informant Gets 1½ Years In $3.9M Trading Scheme

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge sentenced a former California attorney to 18 months in prison Monday for his role in a $3.9 million insider trading scheme, a crime that could have landed him behind bars for several years if he hadn't cooperated with authorities. Ronald Chernin, 70, faced up to 46 months in prison for conspiring with four others to bank off confidential information regarding pharmaceutical company trades. In his Trenton courtroom, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp said he had considered the "substantial assistance" Chernin provided to the federal government since his June 2015 arrest, and granted the U.S. attorney's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS