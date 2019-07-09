Real Estate Rumors: LeFrak, Brookfield, Asana

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Property company LeFrak Organization is seeking to sell a Jersey City office building for more than $400 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is hoping to sell Newport Centre 4, a 22-story building that's located at 545 Washington Blvd. and is 95.5% leased, according to the report. Brookfield Property Partners and Nuveen Real Estate have landed $975 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities financing for a Las Vegas mall, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing information from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The loan from a syndicate of banks led by Morgan Stanley,...

