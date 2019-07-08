NJ Firm Must Face Malpractice Claims Over Brain Injury Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Monday that a law firm must face a former client's claims it botched his injury suit and settlement, finding the client should have been able to present a "suit within a suit" to a jury to show how badly he was represented. The decision sends the suit filed against Ginarte O'Dwyer Gonzalez Gallardo & Winograd LLP by Angel Lopez back to New Jersey state court, reversing a summary judgment that ended the case just before it would have headed to trial in 2017. According to the opinion, the trial court was wrong in finding that Lopez's...

