2nd Circ. Affirms Conviction Of Ex-MSD Capital Analyst

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld the insider trading conviction of former MSD Capital LP analyst John Afriyie on Monday, but sent a $633,000 restitution order back to district court for reconsideration. Afriyie had argued in his appeal that there was an error in the instructions to the jury, that the district court mistakenly allowed nonexpert testimony, and that the calculations for forfeiture and restitution amounts were wrong. But the three-judge panel ruled Monday that the enhanced $2.8 million ordered in forfeiture was correct because the calculation rightly included the amount that the illicit funds had appreciated. The circuit judges sided with Afriyie...

