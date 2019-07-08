Pa. Court Shouldn't Have Frozen $1.4M Loan Fund, Panel Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania trial judge overstepped his authority by freezing $1.4 million in assets as part of a fight over control of a redevelopment fund while simultaneously denying an Allegheny County town's bid to temporarily bar further use of the money, a state appeals court ruled on Monday. A seven-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled that a trial judge in the case could not deny the city of Duquesne's bid for a preliminary injunction only to immediately order relief that was nearly identical to what the city had sought as it brought suit over a revolving loan fund currently being held by the Duquesne...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS