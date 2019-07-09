NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn, Shearman & Sterling and Hunton Andrews were among various law firms that helped with the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records during a busy last week, including a trio of nine-figure transactions. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP represented DivcoWest on its roughly $310.3 million purchase of a Manhattan Madison Avenue property and Shearman & Sterling LLP counseled the seller, a Boston Properties Inc. venture, on that matter, while Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP guided lender SunTrust Bank on the deal. Meanwhile, Herrick Feinstein LLP, Shipman & Goodwin LLP, King & Spalding LLP and various other...

