Speedway Must Face Manager's Overtime Claim, Judge Rules

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge ruled Monday that Speedway LLC must face a claim it violated the Massachusetts Minimum Fair Wage Act by denying overtime pay to the general manager of a convenience store, saying the question of whether the man is subject to the state's gas station exemption has yet to be resolved. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns noted that plaintiff Joseph DaRosa said in his proposed class action that he was employed by the convenience store, not the gas station, and performed duties such as "assisting customers, running the cash register, stocking shelves, loading/unloading/counting inventory and cleaning." "Whether DaRosa...

