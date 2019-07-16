Fla. Says Land Buying Funds Can Go To Other Enviro Uses

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Florida legislators on Tuesday defended their allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars in conservation land acquisition funds for other conservation purposes, telling a state appeals court the text of the constitutional amendment setting aside those funds gives them the leeway to do so. In oral arguments in Tallahassee, Andy Bardos of GrayRobinson PA, who represents the Florida Legislature, urged the First District Court of Appeal to reverse a trial court's judgment that the Legislature ran afoul of a 2014 constitutional amendment by using money the amendment directed to the state's Land Acquisition Trust Fund to pay salaries and other unallowable...

