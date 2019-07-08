Pilots Sue Boeing Over 737 Max Jetliner Safety Issues

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Pilots hit Boeing with two proposed class actions in Illinois state court Friday that claim the company hid defects in the now-grounded 737 Max 8 jets and failed to properly advise aviators how to handle the jet's safety features in emergencies. The plaintiffs are a Swiss pilot and a Canadian pilot who are using the pseudonyms Pilot Y and Pilot Z, respectively, because they say they fear reprisal from The Boeing Co. and its customers due to the companies' influence in the commercial aviation industry. They claim that Boeing’s negligence cost them significant wages when the 737 Max jets were grounded...

