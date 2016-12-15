Chinese Education Co. Ducks Investors' Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed a proposed class action accusing a China-based education company of downplaying its involvement in overseas college applications, finding in part that anonymous former employees didn’t necessarily have firsthand knowledge of the alleged fraud. U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden tossed the claims by New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. investors, noting that of the 11 former employees cited in the complaint, just two worked at the company during the proposed class period. The complaint didn’t specify how any of them learned of the supposed misconduct, the judge added. “The amended complaint does not directly quote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS