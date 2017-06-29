Atty Fees Trimmed In $1M Tesla Salespeople Settlement

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday trimmed the fees and costs awarded to attorneys representing a class of former Tesla sales advisers accusing the electric carmaker of overtime and meal and rest break violations, chastising the attorneys for "unreasonable" requests before ultimately approving an overall $1 million settlement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley awarded plaintiffs' attorneys at Amartin Law PC and Brennan & David Law Group $160,895 in attorney fees and $13,146.49 in litigation costs, which falls short of the $256,689 in fees and $15,208.91 in costs they had requested in January. Judge Corley also cut by half the incentive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS