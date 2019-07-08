Ill. Court Affirms $4.8M Med Mal Award In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has upheld a $4.8 million award against a gastroenterologist who jurors found negligently performed a procedure, leading to a patient's death, saying the verdict was not against the manifest weight of the evidence. In an unpublished decision Friday, the panel found there was essentially no dispute that patient Candice Cain developed acute pancreatitis as a result of a 2012 procedure performed by Dr. Thomas DeWeert. In upholding the multimillion-dollar jury verdict in favor of Cain's family, the court pointed to trial testimony from gastroenterologist Dr. Brian Clarke, who said based on images taken during the procedure that DeWeert had punctured Cain's...

