Noncitizens Push For Class Cert. In Army Discharge Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A group of noncitizen U.S. soldiers pushed back Monday against the Army’s claim that they could be involuntarily discharged without prior notice, saying a procedure cited by the Army to justify those discharges applies only when someone requests separation, not when they are forced into it. The proposed class members enlisted through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest, or MAVNI, program, launched in 2008 to allow noncitizens with in-demand skills — such as medical training or certain language proficiencies — to serve in the military, receiving an expedited path to citizenship in exchange. They claim that some MAVNIs, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS