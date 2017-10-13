UPenn Workers Urge 3rd Circ. Not To Revisit Their ERISA Win

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- University of Pennsylvania workers have asked the Third Circuit to stand by its decision to revive an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the school, saying Penn hasn’t backed up its “apocalyptic” claim that litigation like this threatens the existence of defined-contribution retirement plans like 401(k)s. Lawsuits challenging plans’ allegedly excessive fees and money-wasting investments don’t harm those plans, the workers argued in a brief filed Friday, saying the Third Circuit has no reason to reconsider a May ruling that reversed a Pennsylvania judge’s decision to dismiss their suit. On the contrary, workers claimed, this litigation helps retirement plans by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS