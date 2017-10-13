Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UPenn Workers Urge 3rd Circ. Not To Revisit Their ERISA Win

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- University of Pennsylvania workers have asked the Third Circuit to stand by its decision to revive an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the school, saying Penn hasn’t backed up its “apocalyptic” claim that litigation like this threatens the existence of defined-contribution retirement plans like 401(k)s.

Lawsuits challenging plans’ allegedly excessive fees and money-wasting investments don’t harm those plans, the workers argued in a brief filed Friday, saying the Third Circuit has no reason to reconsider a May ruling that reversed a Pennsylvania judge’s decision to dismiss their suit.

On the contrary, workers claimed, this litigation helps retirement plans by...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3791 Employee Retirement

Date Filed

October 13, 2017

