9th Circ. Revives Beneficiary's Suit Against Northern Trust

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has ruled that the beneficiary of a trust managed by Northern Trust Co. can indeed bring imprudent investment claims against the company because she had no control over its trading strategy. An appellate panel said Friday that a lower court was wrong to dismiss a putative class action by beneficiary Lindie Banks, who's accusing Northern Trust of breaching its fiduciary duty as the trustee for the irrevocable Lindstrom Trust. The lower court said Banks’ state law claims were barred by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standard Act of 1998, which precludes a federal court from hearing certain state-law securities class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS