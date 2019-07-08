SunTrust Latest Bank To Cut Ties With Private Prisons

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- SunTrust Bank announced Monday that it will no longer do business with companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities, becoming the fourth major bank to cut ties with the controversial industry this year. "We have been monitoring and reviewing the private prison and immigration holding situation on an ongoing basis, and intently for an extended period," said Sue Mallino, the chief communications officer for SunTrust Banks Inc., in an emailed statement. "Our management team made the decision last week not to provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities." SunTrust's decision follows on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS