Split 9th Circ. Won't Undo Revival Of Nestle 'Slave Labor' Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Eight judges dissented in a split Ninth Circuit ruling that declined an en banc rehearing of a panel’s revival of a proposed class action brought by alleged victims of human trafficking who accuse Nestle and Cargill of abetting child slavery on African cocoa farms by paying off slave owners. Friday’s filing also amended the original three-judge Ninth Circuit panel’s rationale in its October decision, which found that the workers’ allegation falls within the scope of the Alien Tort Statute’s language on torts committed in violation of the law of nations. The majority of the 20-plus-member bench declined Nestle’s bid to have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS