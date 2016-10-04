Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monsanto Points To Juror Hug As Bias In $80M Roundup Trial

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Monsanto told a California federal judge Monday that an unfair trial led to its $80 million loss in a Roundup bellwether trial, saying that a juror who recently wrote a letter urging the judge to preserve the award was seen hugging the plaintiff at a post-trial hearing.

Monsanto Co., owned by Bayer AG, said this juror, known as Juror #5, should not have become a juror as she had expressed potential bias against the agri-giant since before the trial. During the trial, Juror #5 also caused a fellow juror, who had allegedly made improper comments, to be excused from the trial,...

California Northern

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

October 4, 2016

