Insurers Say $1M Harvey Coverage Claims Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers have removed to Texas federal court a suit brought by a Houston-based real estate company that claims it is owed more than $1 million for damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, saying the allegations should be arbitrated. Urban Meridian Group Inc. originally filed suit last month in Harris County, Texas, alleging that underwriters at Lloyd's of London, HDI Global Specialty SE and others had shorted the company on coverage for the "dramatic damage" to its building caused by the 2017 storm. But the insurers took the dispute to federal court on Wednesday, contending that the real estate company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS