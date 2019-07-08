Rapper Fat Joe Sues Insurer For Coverage In Copyright Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The rapper Fat Joe sued Homeland Insurance Company of New York Monday in New York federal court, alleging that it wrongfully denied him coverage against a copyright infringement lawsuit by rapper Fly Havana that accused Fat Joe of denying him credit and compensation for the 2016 double platinum single "All the Way Up." Joseph Cartagena, known professionally as Fat Joe, says that he purchased an insurance policy from Homeland Insurance to cover liabilities related to his professional music career, but that the company denied him coverage after rapper Eric A. Elliott, known professionally as Fly Havana, sued him in March alleging...

