YouTube Shouldn't Be Let Off Hook On Kids' Privacy, FTC Told

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Advocates who take issue with YouTube content that targets children warned the Federal Trade Commission a resolution that shifts the burden of opting out of targeted advertising to content creators won't cut it. Child advocacy, consumer and privacy groups Consumer Watchdog, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy followed up with the FTC Wednesday to express their concerns about such a remedy. “Specifically, we are concerned about any remedy that would allow children’s content to remain on the main YouTube site and shift the burden of responsibility to content creators to opt out of ‘interest-based’ advertising,”...

