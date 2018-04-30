Concrete Biz Can't Hit Rival With Antitrust Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Ready-mix concrete company Spartan Concrete Products LLC hasn't proved that a supplier's cement discount given to its only rival ultimately forced the company to stop operations on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Third Circuit ruled Friday, affirming a lower court's decision to toss the case. Spartan had claimed that St. Thomas' only bulk cement vendor, Argos USVI Corp., gave another ready-mix concrete company a discount in the midst of a yearslong price war. The discount gave competitor Heavy Materials an advantage in the battle that eventually forced Spartan to stop operations on the island, the company alleged....

