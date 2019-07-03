Ex-CCO Says She Was Fired For Blowing Whistle On Boss

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A former chief compliance officer with the broker-dealer National Securities Corporation said the company CEO fired her after she uncovered and reported his insider trading, according to a suit filed Monday in New York federal court. Kay Johnson alleged that Michael Mullen — who became CEO of National after the company was acquired by Fortress Biotech Inc. in 2016 — fostered a hostile culture that sidelined female employees and shifted the company’s priority from customer-focused brokerage services to selling Fortress Biotech’s private investments and publicly traded securities, according to the complaint. Johnson accused Mullen, National, its subsidiaries and several other executives...

