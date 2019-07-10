4 Texas Legislative Moves To Know: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Texas lawmakers in 2019 have made it optional instead of mandatory for judges to award attorney fees for the early dismissal of cases and relaxed regulatory requirements for mergers in the power generation sector. Texas also increased oversight of attorney television advertisements in medical malpractice and product liability cases and gave judges a pay raise that’s expected to make it easier to retain experienced jurists. Here, Law360 highlights some of the most important changes attorneys should know from this session. Making Fee Awards Discretionary State lawmakers made attorney fee awards discretionary under the Texas Citizens Participation Act and Texas Rule of...

