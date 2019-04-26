Sports Nutrition Co. Wants Out Of Weight Loss Labeling Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Sports Research Corp. asked a California federal court Monday to throw out a proposed class action alleging that one of its dietary supplements won't help users lose weight as advertised, saying the buyers' suit is based on "cherry-picked" information from unrelated studies. In its motion to dismiss, Sports Research Corp. said that named plaintiffs Frank Capaci and Cynthia Ford cannot back up their claims that the Sports Research Garcinia Cambogia dietary supplement is no more effective than a placebo, and that the studies cited in their complaint don't prove the advertising on the product is false. In an amended complaint...

