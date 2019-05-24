Mont. Tribes Try To Ditch Counterclaims In Land Access Fight

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A group of Montana tribes told a federal court Monday they have sovereign immunity from counterclaims brought by county commissioners and the owner of a proposed RV resort development in the tribes’ suit seeking to stop construction of access roads, which they allege would cross tribal land. Lori Lundeen, developer of a 60-lot RV resort on Flathead Lake in northwest Montana, and the Lake County Board of Commissioners raised their counterclaims in June, arguing the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes cannot block access to the RV resort site by erecting a locked gate on a road leading to the development. The county...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS