SEC Says VW's Actions Delayed Filing Of Emissions Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday told a California federal judge that Volkswagen AG was partly to blame for the lengthy time period between the revelation of the German automaker's emissions scandal and the agency's filing of its suit against the company. The SEC said on Monday that the belated filing of the case stemmed partially from "typical challenges" that come up during complex securities investigations. But the agency also said its staff faced "challenges unique to this case," including long delays related to the production of documents and other evidence. "Many of the documents were located in Germany,...

